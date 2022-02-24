Former SDN Communications CEO Mark Shlanta dies at age 57

Mark Shlanta died February 23, 2022. He survived with cancer for two years, and had spend over two decades as head of SDN Communications.

Former SDN Communication’s CEO Mark Shlanta died Wednesday of cancer, just a week after his 57th birthday, according to a press release from the company.

Mark Shlanta spent 21 years as a chief executive during his tenure at SDN, which lasted 23 years in total, helping bring fiber optics and internet to South Dakota. Shlanta stepped down as CEO in late 2021.

More: Feds could send $1B to South Dakota to bring internet to rural homes and businesses

The company credits Shlanta with expanding the fiber optic network to 50,000 miles in South Dakota as well as into surrounding states. Today that network covers much of the state.

Shlanta also helped start a data center and cybersecurity services through SDN, garnering both trade magazine and U.S. Congressional attention.

Mark Shlanta in the new SDN Communications data center in northwest Sioux Falls in 2011.

Shlanta was active in Sioux Falls, serving on leadership roles at Forward Sioux Falls, Avera Health Board, Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools Board and South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He also invested in workforce development in the city.

More: $10M in funds raised helps Sioux Empire United Way nonprofit exceed fundraising goals

As an Eagle Scout, Shlanta's favorite service was helping an estimated 50 Boy Scouts earn their top merit. As a parent, Shlanta helped each of his sons achieve the status.

Shlanta is survived by his wife, Peggy, four adult sons, Michael, Karl, Joe, and Scott, his mother and stepfather, Gail Shlanta Peasley and John Peasley, and two sisters, Kimberly Osterberg and Katie Lawrence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by a vigil service, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Mark Shlanta's name.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: CEO Mark Shlanta of SDN Communications dies at age 57