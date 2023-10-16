Former Seabrook man faces up to 10 years for gun charge after deadly shooting

CONCORD — A former Seabrook man who shot and killed a man in 2021 but was not charged in his murder has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the same incident.

Garrito “Tony” Fort, 39, of Rhode Island, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to the unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante scheduled Fort's sentencing for Jan. 25, 2024.

Fort was charged with the unlawful possession of a Taurus 9mm caliber pistol and assorted 9mm ammunition on Nov. 1, 2021, when he shot and injured Richard Janvrin, Jr., 50, and fatally shot 35-year-old Christopher Coletti, both of Seabrook, during an altercation that took place at Fort’s home on Boynton Lane.

Why murder charges were never brought against Garrito Fort

Fort claimed he shot Janvrin and Coletti in self-defense following a dispute the night before the altercation over damage Coletti allegedly caused to Fort’s vehicle.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, despite video surveillance footage of the shooting incident, state prosecutors felt they did not have sufficient evidence to disprove Fort’s claim of self-defense. As a result, the AG’s office dropped the homicide charge.

Fort was charged in New Hampshire for being a felon in possession of a firearm in New Hampshire, but the charge was dropped Jan. 19, 2023. He was charged with the federal crime on Aug. 1, 2022.

Fort faces up to 10 years in prison

When Fort is sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024, in federal court, he faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Fort also faces unrelated charges to the November 2021 incident in Rockingham Superior Court.

The charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, were filed against Fort shortly after the 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors allege on Oct. 7, 2021, Fort allegedly threatened a homeless couple sleeping in their car near his then-Boynton Lane home. According to court documents, Fort allegedly “stuck a gun” to the side of the head of the woman in the car, saying “get the (expletive) out of here.” He allegedly then pistol-whipped the man in the car, causing a broken finger and lacerations to his face, injuries allegedly requiring an emergency room visit.

Another incident occurred later in October when Fort allegedly threatened a man walking his dog near Fort’s property, saying “get the (expletive) out of here,” and again allegedly holding a gun at the time.

Both cases are scheduled to go to trial Nov. 6.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ex-Seabrook man pleads guilty to federal gun charge after fatal shooting