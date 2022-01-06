Former Seaman teacher and coach Jeffrey Pierce plans to change plea on child pornography charges

Former Seaman High School teacher and coach Jeffrey Pierce, shown here, who pleaded not guilty in December 2020 to federal child pornography charges, notified the court last week that he intends to change his plea,

Former Seaman High School teacher and coach Jeffrey Pierce, who pleaded not guilty in December 2020 to federal child pornography charges, last week notified the court hearing his case that he intends to change his plea, the court website says.

U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse is consequently set to preside over a "change of plea" hearing to be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., according to that website.

"All other hearings/deadlines are canceled," it said.

Pierce, 41, taught ninth-grade social studies and was an assistant basketball coach at Seaman High School. He was fired by the Seaman USD 345 Board of Education after he was arrested in September 2020.

Prosecutors allege Pierce posed as a teenaged girl on various social media platforms to acquire explicit photos from other teenagers.

Crouse ruled in November that the contents of Pierce's cell phone may be used as evidence against him.

The judge denied a motion filed by an attorney representing Pierce, who sought to suppress evidence investigators obtained from that cell phone while contended they illegally forced him to provide the passcode it used to unlock it.

Crouse concluded Pierce had provided his passcode voluntarily and that the code had also been revealed to investigators by his wife, Keelin Pierce.

Court records show Pierce pleaded not guilty Dec. 21, 2020, to federal charges of nine counts of production of child pornography and one count each of coercion and enticement, possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and distribution of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

