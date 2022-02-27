Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

Ed Hammond
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank Barclays Plc on the plans. Seritage is open to a full sale of the company or piecemeal disposal of assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The plans aren’t final and the company could still decide to change course. A representative for Seritage declined to comment while a representative for Barclays couldn’t be reached for comment.

Prospective buyers could include private equity firms, real estate companies and former Sears Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert, who currently serves as chairman of Seritage, the people added. Lampert owns a 22.1% interest in the company and owns about 9.3% of the Class A shares, according to a filing last November. A representative for Lampert didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Andrea Olshan took over as CEO of Seritage a year ago, she has sought to refocus the company and divest non-core properties to raise capital for developing more profitable sites. Its strategy has been to try to attract new tenants and redevelop former Sears properties at malls across the country.

The company has terminated its leases connected to Sears and said in a press release last year that, as of March 2021, it has no remaining exposure to Sears or Kmart. Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Its portfolio has interests in 170 properties comprised of approximately 10 million square feet of gross leasable area, a filing showed.

Seritage shares closed at $9.22 apiece on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $402 million. Its shares have fallen about 54% year over year.

Seritage has a $1.44 billion loan from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The company and Warren Buffett’s investment firm renegotiated the loan, according to a filing from earlier this year, and extended its maturity to 2025.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon’s Bank in Russia Among Those Hit by Sanctions Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A bank used by Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay the salaries and pensions of its workforce in Russia was among those sanctioned by the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock a

  • Berkshire Hathaway Net Earnings Rose 11% in Fourth Quarter

    A growing economy propelled Berkshire Hathaway railroad, energy and consumer businesses, pushing net earnings up 11% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire owns 5.6% of Apple Inc., a stake valued at $161.2 billion at the end of the year—up more than $40 billion from the year before. Mr. Buffett, who has admonished his investors to pay little heed to investment gains, called the Apple investment one of Berkshire’s “four giants” in his annual letter to shareholders, noting the stake’s year-end market value exceeded that of all of the company’s other holdings save its sprawling insurance operations.

  • Fractional Shares Vs. ETFs: What's a Better Way to Diversify?

    Imagine you load up on heavily on a single company whose share price plummets following a bad earnings report. In fact, a diverse portfolio could be just the thing that helps you weather stock market turbulence -- something investors have been more than familiar with in recent weeks. First, you could load up on fractional shares, which allow you to own a piece of a share of stock rather than a full share.

  • Russia sanctions cause weekend compliance scramble for global banks

    Senior management and compliance teams at major banks were working around the clock this weekend to understand the raft of new sanctions imposed on Russia and its banking system in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Banks were scrambling to ensure they understood the full implications of the restrictions, including the banning of certain Russian lenders from the SWIFT international payment system, sources at major global banks said. The SWIFT measure was announced Saturday without naming the affected Russian banks, leaving the sector waiting for details.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks, U.S Nonfarms, and Geopolitics in Focus

    While central banks and a busy economic calendar will draw plenty of interest, news updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will remain the key driver.

  • CNN’s Allison Gollust Denies That She Advised Chris Cuomo On How to Help Gov. Brother

    CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust’s departure earlier this month followed WarnerMedia determining that she had advised Chris Cuomo on how to help brother Andrew Cuomo after the then-New York governor was accused of sexual harassment, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Gollust’s resignation from CNN was announced Feb. 15 in a staff memo from WarnerMedia […]

  • U.S. banks' Russian investment banking fee income in doubt after Moscow sanctions

    Western sanctions on Moscow could throw the small but lucrative Russian investment banking business that several large U.S. banks have maintained into question, lawyers said, which could deal a hit to tens of millions of dollars in fees. Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have continued to underwrite and advise on Russian deals, often alongside the investment banking arm of state-owned VTB. VTB Capital is the largest investment bank by fees in Russia.

  • Packers free up cap space with David Bakhtiari restructure

    The Packers are over the 2022 salary cap, something that needs to change before the start of the league year on March 16. Today they’ve made a significant move in the right direction. Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s deal has been restructured, according to Field Yates of ESPN. It’s a simple restructure that converts $11.58 [more]

  • Investors brace for volatility as West moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors were preparing on Saturday for more wild gyrations in asset prices after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. New measures announced by the United States, Britain, Europe and Canada also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Investors have feared Russia would get kicked off SWIFT, the world's main international payments network, as this would disrupt global trade and hurt Western interests as well as hit Russia.

  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.13

    The Wendy's Company ( NASDAQ:WEN ) will increase its dividend on the 15th of March to US$0.13. This takes the dividend...

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Fru

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • L.A. Affairs: I'm a disabled woman. Is that a dating deal breaker?

    It's hard not to take it personally. How often do we see fully able-bodied people dating individuals with disabilities on TV or film? In the media? Or in real life?

  • Twitter Pauses Ads in Russia, Ukraine to Keep Focus on Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. said it suspended all advertising in Russia and Ukraine, seeking to ensure that promotional posts don’t detract from public safety information sent via the social network.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fas

  • Saudi Miner Soars As it Returns to Profit Amid Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The shares of Saudi Arabia’s state miner rose as much as 8.3% on Sunday after it announced a profit and plans to boost its capital by $3.3 billion amid a surge in commodity prices.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Mi

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Russia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government said it was discussing with Russia the timing and location of potential peace talks. The diplomatic to and fro comes as fighting continues on the ground with Russian forces moving toward the capital. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central Ba

  • BP to Exit 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    British oil giant said it would exit its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft, while UPS and FedEx halted deliveries in Russia, and Norway's Sovereign Wealth fund set plans to divest.

  • U.S., allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban

    The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/26/joint-statement-on-further-restrictive-economic-measures that also vowed further action to come. "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote.

  • TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.085

    TPG Telecom Limited ( ASX:TPG ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 13th of April to AU$0.085...