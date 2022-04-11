Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has book out this fall

FILE - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The State Department says it's paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. That's according to a report sent to Congress last month and obtained by The AP on Saturday, March 12. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HILLEL ITALIE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Pompeo
    Mike Pompeo
    United States Secretary of State
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming out this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way."

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Pompeo's untitled book was scheduled for November. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pompeo “will draw readers deep into the innermost sanctums of government decision-making and reveal the stories and strategic thinking behind key actions regarding North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, Israel, Afghanistan, support for international religious freedom, and many other countries and issues,” the announcement reads in part.

Pompeo, 58, is a Republican from Kansas who served three terms in Congress before President Donald Trump appointed him director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, then secretary of state a year later. He has speculated about a 2024 presidential run, one that might find him in competition with his former boss. Other former Trump officials considered possible candidates — and working on books — include Vice President Mike Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump clashed with many of his cabinet officers, including Pompeo's immediate predecessor at state, Rex Tillerson. But Pompeo remained on good terms with Trump and even broke with precedent for secretaries of state by recording a speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention. He continued to defend him after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, a time when other officials resigned or distanced themselves, and less than two weeks later sent a tweet promoting Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Recommended Stories

  • More than a dozen states are considering versions of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    More than a dozen states are considering versions of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president faces fierce GOP backlash after endorsing TV’s Dr Oz in Senate race

    Follow live updates here

  • Karen Bass and Rick Caruso in dead heat, L.A. mayoral poll finds

    A starkly contrasting pair are on track for a November runoff that would feature sharp divides by ideology, geography and race.

  • Barry Saunders to Madison Cawthorn: Maddie don’t you drive so fast

    Madison Cawthorn has told some whoppers, but it’s his traffic troubles on NC roads that inspired this tune. | Opinion

  • Report: D’Antoni, Stotts, Clifford among coaches in running for Kings’ job

    Sacramento wants a coach who can end the Kings' record 16-year playoff drought.

  • Liz Cheney says it is ‘absolutely clear’ Trump knew efforts to overturn 2020 election were ‘unlawful’

    House committee probe reportedly discussing whether to refer ex-president to Justice Department for criminal charges

  • What to expect from France’s second-round presidential election

    What happens on April 24 will depend significantly on the number of runner-up candidates who are willing to shift their allegiance to Le Pen.

  • López Obrador: What's behind Mexican leader's recall referendum?

    The unprecedented mid-term referendum was called not by the opposition but the president himself.

  • GOP candidate Vernon Jones says gay rights, civil rights are ‘two different things’

    Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones (R) on Thursday argued that gay rights should not be compared to civil rights for people of color because being gay is a choice. In an interview with former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his podcast “War Room,” Jones argued that the civil rights movement for African Americans and the…

  • Warriors' Thompson carrying vintage form into the playoffs

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Klay Thompson's form is now the least of Golden State's worries. ''The proof is on the court just what he's looked like over the last couple weeks,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Thompson poured in a season-high 41 points in a 128-107 victory in New Orleans on Sunday night to end the regular season. Thompson's recent play is among main reasons the Warriors are heading into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.

  • Stung by redistricting rulings, Republicans target state court elections

    Republicans are vowing to spend record amounts in key state supreme court races this fall, seeking to take advantage of a favorable national political environment to elect conservative judges at the state level amid deep political divisions. A string of decisions throwing out Republican-drawn congressional maps in Ohio, North Carolina and Pennsylvania has intensified the party's determination to install justices who could give lawmakers fresh opportunities to muscle through more advantageous maps. "The stakes in this election are going to be as high as the Senate race," said Robert Paduchik, the Republican chair of Ohio, where an open U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs.

  • World War ‘Z’: What’s the meaning behind Russian propaganda symbol emerging as ‘the new swastika’?

    Backers of the invasion have adopted ‘Z’ as a logo to wear their support on their sleeves

  • Nine new lawsuits allege torture, starvation and other abuse at Missouri boarding school

    The nine civil suits were filed by former students from California to Massachusetts who attended Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri from March 2015 through June 2019.

  • Ukraine Crisis Is Not Propelling Crypto Market Activity, Blockchain Data Shows

    The political and humanitarian crisis in Europe provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine created a massive tide of emigration from both countries. For many migrants and refugees, crypto has become the only tangible way to take their savings with them. Blockchain Analytics firm Crystal Blockchain monitored the hot wallets of the major cryptocurrency exchanges working with the Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia, inluding peer-to-peer marketplaces like LocalBitcoins and Paxful, and found no significant fluctuations related to the war and migration.

  • Credit derivatives committee says failure to pay has occurred on Russian Railways

    A European debt agency has voted to class a bond issued by Russian Railways as being in default, marking the first time a Russia-originated debt instruments has been officially classified as defaulted since the country's invasion of Ukraine. The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, whose members include some of the world's biggest investment banks, said on Monday it had decided a "failure to pay" credit event has occurred on Swiss franc loan participation notes linked to state-owned Russian Railways. The loan participation notes due 2026 were issued by RZD Capital to finance a loan of 250 million Swiss francs ($268 million) to Russian Railways.

  • Liz Cheney disputes report January 6 panel split over Trump criminal referral

    Republican on House select committee, however, refuses to say whether Trump should be referred for criminal chargesIs Trump in his sights? Garland under pressure to charge Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP A key Republican on the House January 6 committee disputed a report which said the panel was split over whether to refer Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal charges regarding his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, leading to the Capitol

  • Editorial: Truth is one of the casualties in Sacramento shooting

    The horrid Sacramento shooting was unrelated to lax parole boards or early prison release despite assertions by opponents of criminal justice reforms.

  • Thai politician indicted for royal insult over vaccine speech

    A prominent Thai politician faces up to 20 years in prison following his indictment on Monday for insulting the king and violating a cyber law, after he criticised the government for over-reliance on a royal-owned firm to supply COVID-19 vaccines. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 43-year-old leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party, is accused of lese majeste and breaking cyber laws in a January, 2021 Facebook Live stream, during which he said the government had mishandled its vaccine campaign and unfairly favoured Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Thailand has one of the world's strictest lese majeste laws and a conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, while breaches of its computer crimes act are punishable by up to five years in prison.

  • Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Blue Jays erased a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8.

  • Google sues alleged puppy scammer after tip from AARP

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday sued an alleged puppy scammer who used its services to sell fake pets, the first of what the company said would be a growing number of lawsuits targeting apparent misuse by its users. Elder advocacy group AARP tipped Google to the scam last September following a complaint from a South Carolina resident who had sent $700 in digital gift cards to an online seller for a basset hound puppy that never came, according to Google's lawsuit in U.S. district court in San Jose. Google is seeking monetary damages and a court order banning the accused user, Nche Noel of Cameroon.