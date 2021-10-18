Former security services executives plead guilty to rigging bids for U.S. security contracts

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City
Kanishka Singh
·1 min read

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) -Two former employees of security company G4S Secure Solutions NV pleaded guilty to criminal antitrust charges stemming from their involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids, fix prices, and allocate customers for defense-related security services contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

"Bart Verbeeck, former director of sales, and Robby Van Mele, former director of operations, admitted that they, with their co-conspirators at competing firms, colluded to allocate security services contracts and to fix the prices at which the firms bid for contracts", the DOJ said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lQ77fy.

Both defendants are Belgian nationals residing in Belgium.

The allocated contracts included those for guarding, mobile monitoring, and surveillance services with the United States, through the Department of Defense, and with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Communications and Information Agency.

As a result, the customers of the security services providers were deprived of a competitive bidding process and paid inflated, non-competitive prices for services, the DOJ said.

"Earlier this year, G4S NV pleaded guilty and was sentenced for its involvement in the conspiracy. The Dept of Justice has also indicted several other members of the conspiracy," the statement added.

The DOJ investigation remains ongoing, it said.

"The division and its Procurement Collusion Strike Force partners will continue to investigate and prosecute both individual and corporate wrongdoers who seek to exploit the government procurement process," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers of the DOJ'S Antitrust Division.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Emiliano Sala death: Man pleads guilty to flight charge

    A man has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala died.

  • Jury selection to start in trial over killing of Black jogger in Georgia

    The judge overseeing the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, in Glynn County in coastal Georgia said potential jurors could be questioned about their views on race when selection began Monday afternoon. Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, face charges of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the killing the killing of 25-year-old Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The three men appeared in court on Monday as their lawyers negotiated with Judge Timothy Walmsley over what questions they could put to potential jurors, including whether they could ask jurors' views about the Black Lives Matter anti-racism movement.

  • Supreme Court upholds qualified immunity for police officers

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued two rulings for separate cases in Oklahoma and California upholding a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which has been used to shield officers from lawsuits alleging excessive force.Why it matters: Revising or eliminating qualified immunity has been a focus of police reform efforts, and would force officers accused of excessive force to personally face civil penalties.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Market

  • Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

    Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said Monday. The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.” Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

  • Fayette County deputy constable arrested on sexual abuse charges

    Some of the constable’s behavior — that occurred while he was wearing his constable’s uniform — was recorded on Ring camera video, police say in court records.

  • College towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census

    College communities such as Bloomington, Indiana; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and State College, Pennsylvania, are exploring their options for contesting the population counts, which they say do not accurately reflect how many people live there. When the pandemic struck the U.S. around spring break of 2020, it set off an exodus in college towns as classrooms went virtual almost overnight. The sudden departure of tens of thousands of students made it difficult to count them in the census, which began at almost the same time.

  • Alvarado man accused in traffic deaths of Fort Worth man, pregnant woman, unborn child

    A pregnant woman was killed Saturday trying to help a stranded motorist on a Texas 360 service road, authorities said

  • Malaysian court releases convicted ex-PM Najib's passport for trip to Singapore

    Malaysia's Court of Appeal on Monday granted a request from former prime minister Najib Razak, who was convicted on graft charges last year, to temporarily release his passport so he can attend the birth of his grandchild in Singapore, a prosecutor said. Najib was sentenced in July 2020 to 12 years' jail for corruption and money laundering in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/how-malaysia-is-seeking-recover-billions-dollars-missing-1mdb-2021-05-11 at now-defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The court on Monday allowed Najib to retrieve his passport from Oct. 20 to Nov. 22 so that he could be with his daughter who is expected to give birth in Singapore next month, media reported.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Southend granted city-status in tribute to work of Sir David Amess

    Colin Powell dies | Colin Powell, the US military four-star general who became the first African-American Secretary of State has died after contracting Covid-19, aged 84. Mr Powell oversaw Operation Desert Storm during the first Gulf War, and was also a driving force behind the invasion of Iraq in 2003. His career was overshadowed by his 2003 speech on Iraq to the United Nations. Read his Telegraph obituary.

  • Donald Trump being subpoenaed by the January 6 committee is not 'far-fetched', says Rep. Stacey Plaskett

    Trump's legal team has told his former advisors, including Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, and Dan Scavino, to not comply with House committee subpoenas.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Illinois Mom Accused of Shooting Dead Man Who Refused to Kiss Her

    Rolling Meadows Police DepartmentA 28-year-old woman in Illinois shot and killed a man earlier this week in bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities.The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Claudia Resendiz-Florez was staying with two pals—James Jones and his girlfriend—at their home in the city of Rolling Meadows when the incident unfolded on Thursday night.Prosecutors in Cook County said that the trio were having a drink together when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss.

  • Climber's body recovered from mountain after she sent message for help

    Madeline Baharlou-Quivey's message said she had strayed from the standard route to Kit Carson Peak.

  • A California man who twice broke into his dad's former home was fatally shot by the new owners, authorities say

    The intruder was shot and killed after he broke into the home for a second time hours after he was released from jail for the first break-in.

  • Driver of stolen U-Haul calls 911 to ask deputies to end chase, Colorado sheriff says

    The driver also asked dispatchers why deputies were pursuing them.

  • A Tennessee judge created and used policies - and a nonexistent law - to jail children, investigation finds

    "I'm very harsh. I like to think I'm fair, but I'm tough," the judge, who touted her record as a disciplinarian, said in a 2015 interview.

  • Neighbor shoots man in face after choking victim seeks refuge, Colorado cops say

    The man had opened fire on the neighbor’s home with a shotgun and AR-15, police said.

  • A Feud, an Ax, and a Fishing Knife: The Bloody Killing Roiling a Maine Island

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIvy LaChapelle was hardly surprised when her 28-year-old son, Roger Feltis, moved from mainland Maine to Vinalhaven, a sparsely populated island of spruce-covered coves and hardened fishermen, accessible only by ferry.“He loved the water,” she said. “He had a car accident years ago and was in a coma for a while. He was not even out of the hospital for four months and he was back out digging clams and being a sternman. That’s just what

  • Freed murderer charged in Florida with slaying of single mom

    Police have charged a convicted murderer who was released from prison last year with the slaying of a South Florida woman whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks. Eric Pierson, 54, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the slaying of Erika Verdecia, 33, hours after her body was found Saturday near Fort Lauderdale. Pierson had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangulation murder of 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker, whose death helped galvanize a push for longer prison sentences.

  • 3-Year-Old Boy Still Missing as Mom’s Suspected Killer Dies by Suicide

    Milwaukee Police DepartmentAuthorities are desperately searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished on Thursday not long after his mom was found dead in the backyard of a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.The Milwaukee Police Department, joined by local, state and federal agencies, have been “actively searching” for Major Harris, whose mom’s suspected killer reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, just as cops were moving to apprehend him.Police said the body of Harris’ mom, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, d