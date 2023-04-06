Former Sedgwick County deputy who fled the country sentenced in case involving minor

A former Sedgwick County deputy, who fled the country in 2019 after being wanted for sexual misconduct with a minor, has been sentenced to 27.5 years in prison, court records show.

Derick A. Chandler, who was arrested in early 2021 in Budapest by Interpol, was sentenced March 30 in Sumner County. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty early in the month to two counts of electronic solicitation of a child. In exchange, the state dropped one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

It’s recommended Chandler “serve (his) prison sentence out of state,” court records say. Chandler’s attorney was expected to ask for the out-of-state prison sentence for Chandler’s protection, according to the Sumner NewsCow.

The two counts of electronic solicitation of a child happened between June and July 2019 and involved a 13-year-old girl.

Chandler had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly two years when he was suspected of misconduct in August 2019. Chandler lived in Wellington at the time.

Chandler fled after the accusations surfaced.

At the time, Wellington police chief Tracy Heath said he believed Chandler might be a danger to himself or others. Chandler had taken several guns from his Wellington home a few days before being accused of the misconduct, Heath said.

Officers also asked for help finding a white 2015 Dodge Charger that Chandler was possibly driving before he left the country.

Investigators think he drove from Wichita to Dallas, flew to Houston and took another flight to Istanbul, Turkey. He was later arrested in Budapest and then extradited back to the U.S. in March 2021.

