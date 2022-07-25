Former Sedgwick County detention deputy accused of having sex with inmates

A former Sedgwick County detention deputy faces additional charges after two female inmates alleged they had inappropriate sexual contact with him.

Dustin Burnett, 22, of Wichita now faces three charges of suspected unlawful sexual relations.

Two of the charges stem from an alleged encounter with one inmate; the third charge is linked to the second inmate, said sheriff’s office spokesman Ben Blick. Both inmates say the incidents happened on July 17.

Burnett was previously booked on suspicion of attempted traffic of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to traffic contraband into a penal institution and official misconduct.

Those charges came after he was accused of not intervening when he saw inmates trying to sneak in contraband that authorities say was to be used to try to start a riot in the jail, Blick said in a previous news release.

“He [Burnett] had observed them break the window, observed them bring in the contraband into the facility and he did not stop it whatsoever, nor did he inform anybody during the time of the incident,” Sheriff Jeff Easter said at a media briefing on Thursday. “He did not give the whole story of what occurred when he was confronted about it.”