Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced in August

After months of delays, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is set to be sentenced in August.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last year to six charges including sex trafficking a minor, identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy.

His sentencing has been delayed three times.

Greenberg is believed to be cooperating with federal agents who are building a case against Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

READ: Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

Gaetz is accused of sex trafficking, but has not been charged with any crime, and has denied ever paying for sex.

READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.