Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced in August

After months of delays, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is set to be sentenced in August.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last year to six charges including sex trafficking a minor, identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy.

His sentencing has been delayed three times.

Greenberg is believed to be cooperating with federal agents who are building a case against Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz is accused of sex trafficking, but has not been charged with any crime, and has denied ever paying for sex.

