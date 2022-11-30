Former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg appears in federal court Wednesday

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is set to be in court one last time before he’s sentenced.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

Watch: Joel Greenberg: Former tax collector to pay Seminole County nearly $1.3M

It stems from an investigation into his spending habits at the tax collector’s office.

Watch: Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to 6 charges, including child sex trafficking

Last month, Greenberg agreed to wire the county more than a million dollars to make up for the money investigators said he misused while in office.

Watch: Joel Greenberg talks ‘ghost candidate’ plan in jailhouse interview: Read the transcript

