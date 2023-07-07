Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Explains Why 'Dead Frog' Ron DeSantis Is Doomed

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Thursday offered a blistering critique of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign, saying the Florida Republican governor had the “personality of a dead frog” who will only fail with his efforts to “out-Trump Trump” by spewing “more hate and bigoted language.”

DeSantis’ “biggest problem” is that “in order to be a con man, you have to have showmanship,” the former senator, who is now a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC, told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

But DeSantis is “no showman” and “doesn’t have the personality” to be one, she argued.

“He is awkward. Frankly, he has the personality of kind of a dead frog,” McCaskill continued. “It is really not a guy that is going to light up a room or light up a hall or light up a rally with his showmanship. “

DeSantis won’t take votes away from Trump, the ex-lawmaker continued. “The people that are with Trump now are not going anywhere. They are certainly not going to abandon him for somebody who is just kinda a wannabe of Donald Trump.”

Wagner responded with a tongue-in-cheek apology “to dead frogs everywhere.”

“It seems like what DeSantis cannot accomplish in terms of charm or wit or comedy or anything approaching warmth, he tries to make with cruelty and meanness,” she agreed.

“It’s like he’s overcompensating for a lack of personality and personable skills by just trying to be the meanest, most aggressive, shirtless warrior out there,” Wagner added. “To me that seems like a bizarre calculation, because it does miss something that is central to Trump, which is as abhorrent as a lot of Trump’s policies maybe, and much as he is a huckster, he’s also a very talented and magnetic campaigner.”

