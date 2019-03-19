Former Sen. John McCain's role in Trump dossier intrigue detailed in deposition

New details about the late Sen. John McCain’s role in distributing a salacious 2016 dossier involving President Donald Trump were revealed in recently unsealed court filings.

The reveal unleashed a new round of Trump fury against McCain seven months after the senator’s death.

McCain, R-Ariz., previously had acknowledged getting a copy of the dossier, which was a compilation of memos written by former British spy Christopher Steele, and delivering it to then-FBI Director James Comey. The explosive dossier contained unverified information and, among other things, claimed the Russians had compromising information on Trump.

David Kramer, who had known McCain since his days at the State Department, is an expert on Russia and is involved with the McCain Institute for International Leadership. He was deposed in December 2017 as part of a legal battle waged by a Russian businessman Aleksej Gubarev over BuzzFeed’s publication of the dossier.

A judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida unsealed the records last week.

Over the weekend, Trump renewed his attacks on McCain, whom he remained locked in a public feud with until the senator's death last August following a battle with brain cancer. Trump hit McCain, a former prisoner of war, over his involvement with the dossier and his grades at the U.S. Naval Academy.

"So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) 'last in his class' (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!"

One of McCain's highest-profile public defenders, his daughter Meghan McCain, called Trump's obsession with her father "pathetic."

"He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, and I know it, and all of you know it: He will never be a great man,” said McCain, co-host of ABC's "The View."

Kramer’s deposition — which reads like a spy thriller and offers an extraordinary behind-the-scenes lead up to the publication of the dossier — reveals that he circulated the dossier to multiple news organizations, a revelation that until now, had not been disclosed.

Kramer's testimony also provides more complete details of key events from the time McCain learned of the dossier during the November 2016 Halifax International Security Forum. McCain had said he learned of the dossier after Kramer introduced him to a retired British diplomat who knew of the dossier. Kramer said that diplomat approached him presumably as a way to connect with McCain, who was deemed an influential conduit.

McCain addressed his role in the dossier drama in his 2018 memoir, "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations."

"I had an obligation to bring to the attention of appropriate officials unproven accusations I could not assess myself, and which, were any of them true, would create a vulnerability to the designs of a hostile foreign power," McCain and co-author Mark Salter wrote in the book. "I discharged that obligation, and I would do it again. Anyone who doesn't like it can go to hell."

In the deposition, Kramer said of McCain's views on the dossier: "... I don't think in the least that he viewed this in political terms."

Neither did Kramer, he said.

Kramer: Steele thought McCain could give dossier 'a little more oomph'

Kramer's deposition lays out what happened.

McCain directed Kramer to travel to London to meet with Steele. During that one-day trip in his "personal capacity," Steele met Kramer at the airport and identified himself via text message as the man wearing a blue coat, holding a Financial Times newspaper.

Steele drove Kramer to his home and Kramer read the dossier in his living room.

After lunch at a nearby pub, Steele told Kramer “that he thought having Senator McCain weigh in would be hopeful in terms of giving the FBI additional prod to take this seriously,” Kramer said.