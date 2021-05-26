Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94 at his home in Virginia

The Telegraph

Russia on Thursday raised the spectre of a global air row by barring two European airlines from entering its airspace in an apparent retaliation for the EU’s decision to bypass Belarusian airspace in protest against Sunday’s forced landing of a Ryanair plane. Belarus shocked the international community on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet and forced the Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk in what was widely seen as a special operation to arrest Roman Protasevich, an exiled Belarusian journalist and his companion who were on board. Russia, the key ally of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, on Thursday appeared to throw its weight behind Minsk in retaliation against Europe’s recent decision to close its airspace to Belarusian flights. Austrian Airlines on Thursday became the second European airline carrier to have said that Russia did not approve its new flight path bypassing Belarus, forcing the company to scrap its Vienna-Moscow flight altogether. AirFrance on Wednesday had to cancel its scheduled flight from Paris to Moscow after Russia similarly refused to give it the green light to enter Russian airspace on a new path.