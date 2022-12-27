Former Seneca Valley school security guard accused of sex assault now facing child porn charges

An arrest warrant is out for a former school security guard in the Seneca Valley School District.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former local school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court

The suspect, Matthew Cowan, was terminated from his job with Seneca Valley School District after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage victim on school grounds last year.

Now, he’s facing child pornography charges after the victim told police that Cowan requested and received nude photos and videos from her and other students.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., we’re breaking down the details from the criminal complaint.

