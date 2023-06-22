Former senior care worker sentenced to prison for sexual assault

Jun. 22—MANKATO — A former senior care worker was sentenced to prison this week for sexual misconduct with a resident who had Alzheimer's disease in 2021.

A jury convicted Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, 54, on third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges with a vulnerable adult in March in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charges stemmed from incidents in early 2021, according to a criminal complaint, when the 83-year-old woman's son reported seeing Bewaji engage in sexual misconduct with her on surveillance footage at The Pillars of Mankato senior living facility.

Bewaji reportedly told police that the woman initiated the sexual contact, then later acknowledged knowing she was a vulnerable adult.

There were at least two instances of sexual assault, according to court records, leading to Bewaji receiving two consecutive sentences of four years and nine months in the correctional system. The two sentences add up to nine years and six months, minus 527 days of credit for time already served.

He'll serve about six years and four months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud prison, three years and two months on supervised release and be on lifetime conditional release afterward, according to his sentencing order.

