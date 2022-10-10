Former Sephora stores reopen in Russia under new ownership, Ile de Beauté brand

FILE PHOTO: SEPHORA LOGO in Singapore
1
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some of LVMH retail beauty brand Sephora's stores reopened in Russia on Monday as Ile de Beauté, the Russian firm said, the latest rebranding in the country's retail space as firms exit the country over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

In a message on its website, Ile de Beauté thanked returning customers, promising a wide range of international brands, and said that previously purchased gift cards would still be valid.

"A lot has changed in the time since our last meeting," the company said. "We were forced to suspend operation at our shops, but have retained all jobs and continued to support employees, while working in parallel on redesigning the company's internal processes."

Scores of Western retailers closed in early March and while some have since extricated themselves fully, in the luxury retail space, many stores have simply remained temporarily closed in Moscow for months, with items removed from displays.

Sephora, which had 88 stores in Russia with 1,200 employees, in July said it had agreed to sell 100% of the shares of its subsidiary in Russia to its local general manager.

Ile de Beauté is a local chain Sephora bought in 2016, a few years after an initial investment.7

The retail chain began rebranding stores in Russia under the Sephora banner in 2018 and was still in the process of doing so when the global pandemic hit in 2020.

The Vedomosti daily on Monday reported, citing two sources, that the deal had been closed on Oct. 7.

Sephora did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Futures slip on escalating Ukraine war, dip in chip stocks

    U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday, as an intensifying war in Ukraine and U.S. curbs on chip technology exports to China hit investors' appetite for risk assets ahead of the upcoming earnings season. Major U.S. banks are set to kick off the earnings season this week, in what is expected to be a roller-coaster quarter for companies, which have been dealing with inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties. Russia struck Ukrainian cities during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea as a terrorist attack.

  • Putin warns of ‘harsh’ reprisal after bridge explosion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to respond in “a very harsh matter” on Monday if Ukraine continues what Putin described as “terrorist attacks” following an explosion on a key bridge. Two days after a massive explosion damaged a bridge connecting Crimea with Russia, Putin boasted of a “massive” Russian strike that overnight targeted Kyiv during…

  • Deadly Wave of Strikes Hits Kyiv and Other Ukrainian Cities

    At least eight people were reported killed in Kyiv alone early on October 10, as Russian strikes hit the city and several others across Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the toll was expected to rise.Footage by Sergio Olmos shows people running in a street in Kyiv, as well as smoke rising, and damaged vehicles.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted an update on what he called a “difficult” morning, saying there had been strikes in a number of locations.Zelensky said strikes hit in the “Kyiv region and Khmelnytsky region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Frankiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, [the] south,” according to an online translation of the text accompanying his footage. He said energy infrastructure had been targeted and that Russia wanted to cause “panic and chaos”.Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said 75 missiles had been launched, with 41 intercepted by Ukrainian defense systems. Drones were also used, reports indicated. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Threatens More Strikes, G-7 Talks Due

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin threatened more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian missiles struck the capital Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. Putin said the strikes were retaliation for an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea which he blamed on Ukraine special forces.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Int

  • Samantha Power on US assistance to Ukraine, Putin’s military plans

    A tall woman with perfect posture is standing with her eyes closed on Kyiv’s Mykhailivska Square in front of the memorial to those who died in the Russian war in Ukraine. After a few minutes of silence, she lays flowers at the memorial and lightly touches the photos on it with her hand.

  • Rita Ora just wore her lowest pair of low-rise trousers yet

    Rita Ora wears a black outfit featuring a crop top, low rise trousers and a feathered jacket for Rugby World Cup performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

  • German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy

    A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high gas prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save energy. The panel suggested that the state take on the cost of natural gas customers' monthly bill in December, followed by a price subsidy for part of their consumption starting next spring.

  • HOTD fans are loving this clip of Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke

    House of The Dragon fans are loving this clip of Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke discussing negronis.

  • Citizens Property Insurance in 'good financial shape' post-Hurricane Ian

    Many feared that one big storm could cost every homeowner in Florida if the state-backed insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., couldn’t afford to pay out claims from its more than a million policies. Industry experts feared that Citizens was taking on too many policies due to the runaway litigation and insolvencies that have plagued property insurance companies in the state in the last few years. “What we're telling our policyholders and everybody right now it's Citizens is in good financial shape. We're structured to sort of handle the ups and downs of the market,” Michael Peltier, spokesperson for Citizens, told us at their booth at the insurance village. Full story: https://wfts.tv/3MkYohh

  • Russia will search for a Ukrainian link, play down importance of Crimean bridge attack, says expert

    Petro Burkovskyi, an analyst from the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, in an interview with Radio NV on Oct. 8, shared his thoughts on how the Russian authorities might react to the explosion and fireon the Crimean Bridge.

  • Russia attacks multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

    Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions — a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion force and cripple their supply lines. The actions he referred to include an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which is prized by the Kremlin.

  • U.S. Congress could be in for bruising debt-ceiling fight after midterms

    If Republicans win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November's midterm elections, they expect to use a powerful and potentially dangerous tool as leverage in their dealings with Democratic President Joe Biden: The federal debt ceiling. The U.S. Treasury is expected to reach its mandated $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in 2023, and Republicans ranging from hard-line conservatives to moderates see that as an opportunity to curb Biden's spending on Democratic initiatives such as climate change and new social programs. "It's critical that we're prepared to use the leverage we have," said Representative Scott Perry, chairman of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, which could see greater influence if Republicans win control in the Nov. 8 election, as nonpartisan election forecasters say is likely.

  • Costco Has Good News for Consumers Seeking Lower Prices

    As the United States heads into the holiday season, the warehouse club has some positve news for its members.

  • Opinion | The Best Way to Respond to Saudi Arabia’s Embrace of Putin

    Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Ro Khanna propose new legislation to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and rebalance the U.S.'s relationship with Riyadh.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Oil prices are nowhere near demand destruction levels, and 3 factors could keep pushing crude higher, says Morgan Stanley commodity chief

    Oil prices are nowhere near levels that would cause demand destruction and have room to rally as energy supplies get slashed from the markets.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Brid

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That

    It has been a tough year for crypto mining, but the industry is primed for a rebound soon. Crypto Long & Short is our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • Nigeria’s $25 Billion Gas Line May Get Investment Nod Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment decision on a $25 billion gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco that could supply the fuel to Europe will be taken next year, the head of the West African nation’s state oil company said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastThe Nigerian