Former Shamokin Area School Board member pleads guilty to ethics violation

Nov. 4—SHAMOKIN — A former Shamokin Area School Board member pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor count of violating the state ethics act.

Richard Kashnoski, 44, of Coal Township, was immediately sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday to pay a $250 fine plus court costs and fees. The remaining charges were dropped.

Kashnoski served on the Shamokin Area School Board from December 2013 through November 2017 after losing a re-election bid.

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission in October 2018 ordered Kashnoski to pay a combined $12,930.88 in fines and restitution. An investigation found that Kashnoski violated three ethics rules regarding banking services awarded separately by the district both to Mid Penn Bank and Riverview Bank while he was employed by each institution. The investigation was referred to the Attorney General, Northumberland County District Attorney and state Department of Banking and Securities.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER