Former Shamokin councilman sentenced to 6 to 23 months in jail for threats

Jul. 27—SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. will report to Northumberland County Jail after a senior judge sentenced him to six months to 23 months in jail for threatening a former city councilwoman's husband.

A jury found him guilty in May of the misdemeanor count.

A tearful Leschinskie, 38, of Shamokin, appeared in front of Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. Tuesday and told the judge he was "not a monster" and read a series of accomplishments the former councilman claimed he has done for his community.

Leschinskie told Woelfel about how he helped Shamokin raise funds for various groups and how he is going to start his own business and if he is sentenced to jail his family would lose a father and a husband.

Leschinskie also told the judge he didn't agree with the verdict in his case, but Woelfel cut him off and said he wasn't here to hear about how Leschinskie disagreed, but instead he was there to sentence Leschinskie after he had been found guilty by a jury.

When Leshinskie was done speaking, Woelfel took over.

"In my 34 years I have never seen someone so hungry for media and public attention," the judge said. "You thought it was newsworthy to post a picture of me on Facebook when I went to get my lunch."

Woelfel said he was shown a picture that Leschinskie posted of the judge on Leschinskie's personal Facebook page.

Leschinskie leaned in to speak with his attorney Mike Rudinski, and Woelfel demanded Leschinskie stop talking and listen.

"Please don't paint your family as victims of others," the judge said. "A jury of 12 of your peers found you guilty and I heard virtually little to no remorse."

Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel's husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020.

The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Leschinskie, who was barred in March from serving as Shamokin City councilman due to his status as a convicted felon, sat back and waited for Woelfel, who took a long pause, before delivering the sentence of six months to 23 months in county jail and three years of probation, pending any appeals.

Woelfel ordered Leschinskie to report on Aug. 29.

Leschinskie informed Woelfel that he needed a new attorney because Rudinski would no longer be representing him and Leschinskie said he did not have the funds to hire a new one.

Leschinskie asked Woelfel if the sentence meant he could remain free on the $5,000 bail. The judge replied that if Leschinskie appeals his case he would remain free until the appeal was concluded but Leschinskie could not miss any deadlines for filing.

Leschinskie said he was filing the appeal immediately.

At the same time as the sentencing, Leschinskie was notified his second case, one in which a mistrial was declared a month ago, is now back on the table after Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger asked the court to hold Leschinskie in contempt of court for not telling the court during the trial he had a copy of video surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the date of the alleged incident he claimed he didn't have during the June trial.

Zenzinger also requested Leschinskie be brought to trial on the charges again.

Woelfel declared the mistrial saying Leschinskie's attorney was not provided the footage despite Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie.

Zenzinger provided copies of log sheets and a Right to Know request with Leschinskie's name to the county requesting the footage.

Zenzinger said Leschinskie knew he had the footage but sat next to his attorney and never said anything, according to court documents.

The conduct disrupted the proceedings, Zenzinger wrote in the latest filing.

Zenzinger is asking the court to rule in the district attorney office's favor and take Leschinskie into custody on the charge of contempt.

Leschinskie said after the filing he never lied to the courts and said it was not his responsibility to turn the video over to his attorney it was up to the commonwealth.