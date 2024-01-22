Former Sharon man sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl

Jan. 22—PITTSBURGH — A federal judge sentenced a former Sharon to 27 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

James West, 48, was sentenced Jan. 17 by United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

In pleading guilty in this case last year, West admitted to conspiring to distribute at least four grams of fentanyl between 2020 and 2021 in Mercer County.

Judge Bissoon ordered West to serve three years of supervised release upon release from prison.

Assistant United States Attorneys Benjamin C. Dobkin and Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Mercer County Drug Task Force, New Castle Police Department, Sharon Police Department, Hermitage Police Department, and Farrell Police Department cooperated on the investigation.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com