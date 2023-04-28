Former Shawnee County Treasurer's employee Heather Cunningham accused of stealing from that office

A former employee of the Shawnee County Treasurer's office has been arrested in connection with the theft of money from that office in the Shawnee County Courthouse, shown here.

A former Shawnee County Treasurer's office employee is being held in connection with crimes that include the theft of money from that office.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill identified the woman as Heather Leann Cunningham, 42.

Multiple thefts were committed within several months while Cunningham was employed by the office of Treasurer Larry Mah, Hill said.

That office initially discovered the thefts, then turned over information and evidence to the sheriff's office for further investigation, he said.

Cunningham was booked at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where she was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond in connection with one count each of theft of between $25,000 and $100,000, unlawful computer acts, making false information and destroying a written instrument, according to jail records.

Formal charges haven't been filed in the case.

Shawnee County District Court records show Cunningham faces separate charges in a pending, unrelated case filed last November of one count each of theft and identity theft.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Arrest made in alleged theft of money from Shawnee County treasurer