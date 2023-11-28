Former Shelby man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for child sexual abuse images

A 22-year-old former Shelby man was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 11 months in prison for 11 counts related to showing child sexual abuse images.

Karder Seasly previously pleaded guilty in Richland County Common Pleas Court to 11 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or an impaired person.

Karder Seasly listens as Richland County prosecutor Teri Burnside makes a point during his sentencing Monday afternoon in front of Judge Phillip Naumoff.

The first count is a second-degree felony, while the other charges are fourth-degree felonies.

Seasly could have received up to 23 years in prison. First Assistant Prosecutor Teri Burnside asked for at least a 10-year sentence, while defense attorney Sean Boone lobbied for probation.

"It's the state's position that this is a matter of keeping the community safe by striking a hard blow against a commodity that continually victimizes our children, not only locally but globally, and oftentimes results in human trafficking," Burnside said. "It's offenders like him that keep this industry going and going and going."

Seasly's offenses occurred in 2020 and 2021, though Burnside said the behavior started when he was 13 or 14.

State maintains Seasly shared images and videos with others

The first assistant prosecutor said Seasly shared the images and videos with other people, which Boone disputed.

"I have not seen a shred of evidence that he was disseminating these in any way," the defense attorney said.

Boone said Seasly downloaded the images and videos and saved them to his own devices.

Burnside disagreed.

"There was a split-screen recording him observing children under 10 in the shower," she said. "He was making crude and obscene comments about those little girls in the shower and what he's going to do to them.

"He has a microphone and headphones while he's masturbating. Was he talking to himself? It is clear that he has a whole set-up."

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force intercepted Seasly looking at such images. Authorities searched his residence on Dec. 3, 2021.

Seasly has been out on bond while his case was pending.

"Since that time, there has been no evidence that my client has engaged in this type of behavior," Boone said.

He said Seasly handed over his devices to police and gave a voluntary statement.

"He told them that he needed help," Boone said. "He told them that he didn't want to do this anymore."

Boone added his client has accepted responsibility and shown remorse.

Defense attorney says Seasly needs mental health treatment

He recommended mental health treatment for Seasly and asked Judge Phil Naumoff to consider probation, or at least a sentence of under five years, which would allow Seasly to apply for judicial release after six months.

Seasly addressed the court, expressing gratitude for the last two years. He said he pursued therapy, met his girlfriend and received support from his family.

"I got to see what my life can be like when this is over," Seasly said.

At the same time, he acknowledged the wrongdoing of his behavior.

"My actions were terrible. I understand that my actions hurt people and exploited children," Seasly said. "I know that is unforgivable. None of these things that I've done (in the last two years) can make it right."

Burnside said Seasly didn't seek help until he got caught.

"He's had almost 10 years to get help, to ask for help," she said.

Before giving his sentence, Naumoff declared Seasly a Tier II sex offender. Upon his release, he will have to register with the county sheriff wherever he lives every six months for 25 years.

"Mr. Seasly, you are still a young man. As young men, people do stupid, foolish things," Naumoff said. "It doesn't mean they're right."

The judge has handled a number of cases involving child victims this year.

"The court has a hard time with these sorts of things," Naumoff said. "It's perpetuating a crime that some people say is victimless, when it's not.

"Somewhere along the way, a young child was victimized. You create a need for that by looking at these types of images."

A presentence investigation recommended a minimal prison term, judicial release and sex offender treatment.

Naumoff said Seasly's offenses could not be ignored.

"That is not right, nor is it going to be condoned," the judge said. "You do have to pay a price for that. You don't get to walk around freely."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Former Shelby man sentenced to prison for child pornography