Former shelter CEO sentenced to year in prison

Sep. 29—LAWRENCE — A former homeless shelter CEO was sentenced Thursday to a year behind bars for stealing from the state-supported Casa Nueva Vida shelters in Lawrence and Boston.

Manuel Duran, 70, of West Roxbury was previously indicted for stealing almost $1.5 million from the shelter.

He pleaded guilty to all 9 charges he faced in Suffolk County Superior Court, accused of theft, lying under oath and making false entries in corporate books.

He was transported to Suffolk County House of Corrections at South Bay, in Boston, where he will serve the year followed by 4 years probation.

Superior Court Judge Michael Doolin also ordered Duran to make restitution, the amount of which will be determined in a Dec. 14 Zoom hearing; prohibited him from working as a trustee or in transitional housing; and ordered that he complete 250 hours of community service.

The plea bargain averted a Nov. 4 jury trial.

"Manuel Duran's schemes and blatant abuse of power led to the destruction of a valuable charitable organization and basic services for our state's most vulnerable residents," said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. "We are pleased to deliver accountability in this case."

The AG's office was seeking 4 to 6 years in state prison for Duran.

Duran was represented by Boston attorney Thomas Dwyer.