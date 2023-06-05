Former Shelton High School counselor arrested on child rape and other charges

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Shelton High School counselor on Friday, June 2, on a series of charges.

The counselor was booked into the county jail on suspicion of rape of a child, child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit contact.

The arrest happened after a 15-year-old girl was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on April 15. Not long after her family reported her missing, they found her about a mile away from home with the counselor. The two were interviewed that night by police, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, but law enforcement couldn’t determine a crime had been committed at that time.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Shelton School District to notify them of the investigation, and the counselor was placed on administrative leave. He was fired from the district at some point after that.

The Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation into the counselor in cooperation with the Shelton Police Department and the school district. Detectives found there were more complaints filed against the counselor alleging inappropriate contact with other female students.

The Shelton School District could not be immediately reached for more information regarding the investigation.

Anyone with more information regarding these incidents or any others not previously reported is encouraged to file a report so it can be investigated. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at sheriff@masoncountywa.gov, or 360-427-9670, Ext. 313.