Former sheriff deputy on trial for assault after K-9 bites neck of suspect

ASHEVILLE — A former Transylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy is on trial in Buncombe County Superior Court this week after his K-9 latched onto the neck of a suspect during an arrest in February 2021 .

A verdict is expected as soon as July 21 in the case against Joshua Kory Jones, who faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

In February 2021, Dominique Lamar Fore, of Weaverville, now 32, was a passenger in a car being pursued from Transylvania County across three counties by officers from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. Haily Young, now 27, was driving Fore at 126 mph while Jones drove the leading car in pursuit, according to court proceedings.

The high-speed chase ended when Young and Fore got into a vehicle collision off Brevard Road by the Toyota Dealership, where 15 to 20 officers were at the scene, according to defense attorney Eugene Ellison. The offense for which Jones is on trial happened here, while officers were attempting to arrest Fore.

In bodycam footage shown in court June 20, multiple officers are shown surrounding Fore with hands on him when Jones took his K-9, named Micks, out of his vehicle and yelled “dog, dog, dog.”

Jones is then seen approaching Fore, who is on the ground with multiple officers’ hands on his arms. Before Fore is in handcuffs, Micks appears to latch onto Fore’s neck for about five seconds before shifting to his shoulder. After seeing the position of Fore’s arm behind his back, as Jones testified in court, he then pulls the dog from the suspect.

Fore was being investigated by the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force and was wanted for an assault in Transylvania County the day before the pursuit occurred, according to Ellison.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued almost a year after the incident, on Jan. 4, 2022, according to the Buncombe County Clerk’s Office. Jones was arrested the day after and released on a written promise.

Jones was a deputy sheriff and K-9 officer with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office from June 2, 2015, until he resigned on March 1, 2021, a few days after the incident occurred, according to a news release from Transylvania Sheriff Capt. Jeremy Queen July 20. Jones testified in court that he was given the choice to either resign or be fired.

The SBI did an investigation into the incident. The report, which is not a public document, was delivered to Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams, who chose to prosecute. Kyle Sherard, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, said he could not comment while the trail is ongoing.

Closing arguments are expected in Superior Court July 21, with a jury verdict also possible that day.

