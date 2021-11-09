Former sheriff Robert Chody, assistant county attorney face new charge in Javier Ambler death

A Travis County grand jury has added a new charge against former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody and assistant county attorney Jason Nassour relating to their handling of the investigation into the death of Javier Ambler II.

Chody and Nassour face an additional charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, according to indictments obtained Tuesday. They already were charged with evidence tampering, which both have denied.

The indictment alleges that they entered into an access agreement with the production company for the show, Big Fish Entertainment, “to destroy raw unaired audio and video footage” and that they “performed an overt act” the night of Ambler’s death.

More: Austin area police chase ends in death as ‘Live PD’ cameras roll

That act allowed the video to be taken away from the scene “knowing that an in-custody investigation or official proceeding was pending or in progress involving the death of Javier Ambler,” according to the indictment.

The additional charge comes as their attorneys have sought to have the cases against them thrown out. They say their clients committed no crime.

Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody faces a new charge stemming from how he handled the investigation into the 2019 death of Javier Ambler. Two of Chody's former deputies are indicted on manslaughter charges in the case.

Most recently, attorney Keith Hampton, who represents Nassour, asked a judge to dismiss the indictment because the wording of the document failed to give proper legal notice of allegations that would allow him to prepare a defense, a motion said.

Hampton and attorney Gerry Morris, who represents Chody, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment Tuesday.

More: Despite troubled pasts, sheriff cast them as ‘Live PD’ stars

Chody and Nassour were first charged in September with evidence tampering relating to footage from the show “Live PD” in Ambler’s death. In March, a grand jury in Travis County charged them with the same crime after prosecutors said they committed acts in Austin relating to the video.

Jason Nassour, former Williamson County general counsel, faces a new charge in the Javier Ambler case.

This summer, prosecutors for Williamson and Travis counties announced the cases would be handled in Austin.

Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden had “Live PD” production crews with them in March 2019 when they began chasing Ambler in a pursuit that started because he failed to dim his headlights.

Story continues

The 22-minute chase crossed into Austin, where Johnson and Camden used Tasers on Ambler four times as he gasped that he had congestive heart failure and could not breathe.

Ambler died moments later.

Johnson and Camden have been indicted on manslaughter charges.

The American-Statesman and KVUE-TV revealed details of Ambler’s death in June 2020, and Big Fish Entertainment, which canceled production of the highly rated show, said it had destroyed its footage.

More: 'Javier Ambler Law' banning reality TV and policing passes Texas Senate, heads to Abbott's desk

That revelation triggered an investigation that led to the indictments of Chody and Nassour.

Prosecutors have not described what actions the two allegedly took, but their attorneys have said that they committed no crime and that attempting to confiscate the video would have violated Constitutional rights of the production company.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former sheriff Robert Chody facing new charge in Javier Ambler death