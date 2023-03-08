Former Sheriff Victor Hill could face nearly 4 years in prison after civil rights conviction

New court documents are revealing details about how long former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill could spend in prison.

Last year, Hill was convicted on federal charges that he violated the civil rights of several inmates during his time as sheriff.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Federal prosecutors say that they are seeking a 46 month sentence for Hill, according to new court filings.

Prosecutors claimed during trial that Hill ordered six pre-trial inmates to be restrained in a chair despite not showing violent or uncontrollable behavior at the time they were restrained. They say the sheriff based his use of the chair solely on behavior they displayed before they arrived at the jail.

RELATED STORIES:

Under federal law, the chair can only be used if detainees are at risk of harming themselves or others.

In June 2021, Governor Brian Kemp suspended Hill from his position as sheriff after he was indicted on federal charges.

Hill’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for March 14.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]