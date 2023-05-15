Former sheriff Victor Hill must report to federal prison by this afternoon

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill must report to federal prison on Monday after he was found guilty of violating detainees’ rights.

Hill will have to report to FCI Forrest City Low in Forest City, Arkansas by noon today, according to federal court documents. FCI Forrest City Low is “a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A federal jury convicted Hill in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County Jail. The government said Hill disregarded the detainees’ constitutional rights by putting them in restraint chairs for hours as punishment.

Hill’s attorney Drew Findling maintained that the former sheriff is innocent and filed an appeal in March after Hill was sentenced.

Earlier in May, Hill and his legal team filed a motion for him to stay out on bond while he appeals his case and move his self-surrender date to federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross, who presided over Hill’s trial, denied the motion.

