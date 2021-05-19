Former reserve sheriff's deputy back to trial in 2018 case

May 19—A Lucas County jury will hear testimony this week after a former reserve sheriff's deputy was granted a new trial for allegations that he intentionally struck a pedestrian in 2018.

Rafael Sepeda, 61, of the 5300 block of Banbury Drive, was found guilty of felonious assault in June, 2019 for intentionally striking Anthony Edwards with his vehicle at Logan and Broadway streets in Toledo's south end on Dec. 26, 2018.

In June, 2020, an appeals court reversed Mr. Sepeda's three-year prison sentence because a defense witness, Kevin McMahon, had not been permitted to testify in the first trial. Mr. McMahon is expected to testify that he also had a similar encounter with Mr. Edwards on Woodville Road.

Drew Wood, an assistant county prosecutor, said evidence will show Mr. Sepeda intentionally drove toward Mr. Edwards after the men exchanged words, including Mr. Sepeda allegedly saying a racial slur toward the pedestrian. In response, Mr. Edwards threw a styrofoam cup he had in his hand, Mr. Wood said.

"The defendant chose to drive his SUV, use it as a weapon, and drive it at Anthony Edwards without stopping," Mr. Wood told the jury.

Mr. Edwards is expected to testify that he jumped on Mr. Sepeda's vehicle's hood to avoid being run over. The deputy drove through a yard, over concrete barriers, and into a parking lot, where Mr. Edwards fell off the hood. Mr. Wood told the jury Tuesday.

Prosecutors say three independent witnesses will corroborate that version of events.

Following the incident, Mr. Sepeda also said his SUV was moving when Mr. Edwards fell off the hood, but six months later, his story changed to "him being the victim," prosecutors said.

However, defense attorney Lorin Zaner told the jury the evidence will show Mr. Sepeda was trying to get away from the pedestrian, who had an apparent dislike for law enforcement.

"The state of Ohio would ask you to believe that a 30-year veteran of police ... all of a sudden intentionally caused harm to Anthony Edwards," Mr. Zaner said, saying his client has no criminal or disciplinary record.

The defense claims as Mr. Edwards was passing Mr. Sepeda's SUV he saw a police emblem on it.

Mr. Edwards then challenged Mr. Sepeda to a fight while attempting to break into the vehicle, damaging it, Mr. Zaner said.

Mr. Sepeda worked part-time in security as a deputy at Toledo Municipal Court before joining the sheriff's office in November, 2012.

The case is being heard in Judge Michael Goulding's courtroom.