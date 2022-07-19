Former sheriff's deputy charged with two motor vehicle thefts

A former Pueblo County sheriff's deputy was arrested by Pueblo Police on July 15 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, according to court documents.

Jose Rodriguez, 34, left the force in February 2021, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The first of the two alleged thefts took place on Dec. 30, 2021, when Pueblo police received an anonymous call about a dark-colored truck being parked in the 2000 block of East Third Street.

When responding, officers noticed a man, later identified as Rodriguez, sleeping in the vehicle. Officers determined that the vehicle, which was valued at $5,000, had been reported stolen earlier in the month.

As Rodriguez woke up, officers opened the door and "removed him from the vehicle" according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Rodriguez allegedly put his hands up, but attempted to flee on foot before being brought down by a police officer. Police say Rodriguez refused to place his hands behind his back and was stunned with a Taser before being handcuffed.

Pueblo crime:Top Dollar Pawn Shop owner arrested on 29 federal theft, money laundering indictments

The arresting officer said Rodriguez stated he had purchased the vehicle from a man named "John" but was unable to provide a bill of sale. The title to the vehicle, which was located in the truck, only had the name of the man who had originally reported the vehicle stolen.

Rodriguez was charged in this incident with second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Two weeks later, the former deputy was charged on suspicion the theft of a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, valued at $47,000, from Pueblo Chevrolet on US 50.

The vehicle was tracked through On-Star Security to outside a business on the 900 block of West Northern Avenue.

While police drove to the location, the business alerted them that a man was trying to jump-start the vehicle and leave with it. Prior to officers' arrival, the man allegedly left driving a red Kia Soul.

Story continues

When recovered by police, the Chevrolet Blazer had taken an estimated $10,000 in damages, with the front mirror area where the On-Star security system is located ripped out, and the fuse panel removed with fuses tampered with.

While police recovered the vehicle, a man called the business from a number identified to be Rodriguez's phone number, saying he would come back to get the Blazer from the parking lot.

A red Kia Soul did attempt to come back to the parking lot, according to the affidavit, but its driver saw police and allegedly continued driving on Northern Avenue instead.

The license plate was ran, and police state that the vehicle came up as belonging to Mario Rodriguez. When police went to the address associated with the plates, Rodriguez' mother told police he had borrowed and brought back the red Kia Soul but had left.

Rodriguez allegedly called police from the same number that called the business on Northern Avenue, stating he was not in Pueblo and there was no footage of him with any stolen vehicle. A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging first-degree aggravated auto theft.

Crime watch:Catalytic converter thefts rising in Pueblo, but remain low

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on both warrants on Thursday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office declined to comment further on the charges against its former deputy, or for the reasons behind his departure from the force.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Former Pueblo County sheriff's deputy charged with two motor vehicle thefts