Former sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma accused of sexually assaulting female inmate, arrested

A former Canadian County sheriff’s deputy and Oklahoma City emergency dispatcher is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested David Wayne Loman, 58, at his residence in Canadian County.

Loman is accused of sexually assaulting the female inmate at three different locations on April 7 while transporting the woman from Marshall County to Canadian County.

An investigation began April 12 when the Canadian County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI investigate the allegations made by the inmate.

He is accused of assaulting the female inmate in Marshall, Carter and Jefferson counties.

Loman faces charges of forcible sodomy, sexual battery and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.

"I hope it's not true, but if it is, we need to nail his rear-end to the wall and send him away for a long time," Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

West told The Oklahoman that Loman served as an unpaid reserve deputy from Jan. 1, 2010 to March 15, 2019. Loman worked as a part-time deputy from Feb. 14, 2020 to April 22, West said.

Loman also worked a little more than 15 years as an emergency dispatcher in Oklahoma City.

The Police Department confirmed his tenure was from Jan. 28, 2005 to Feb. 7, 2020.

Loman was booked into the Carter County jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

