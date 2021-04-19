Former sheriff's detective, suspected of gunning down 3 people in Texas, captured
A former Texas sheriff's detective suspected of gunning down three people in Austin was captured on Monday walking along a rural road, police said.
Stephen Broderick, 41, was spotted in the 12300 block of Old Kimbro Road in Manor and responding city police officers and Travis County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 6:53 a.m. CDT before his arrest at 7:05 a.m., according to a police statement.
"He was armed with a pistol on his waistband but he didn’t resist," Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps told NBC News. "He was fully compliant with our officers' commands."
Broderick is suspected of fatally shooting two females and a male a little before 11:42 a.m. Sunday at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in Austin, about 18 miles from where the suspect was caught on Monday.
Police had received two calls that a man, believed to be Broderick, was walking along Old Kimbro Road, a rural path just off U.S. Route 290, Phipps said.
The suspect has been booked into Travis County Jail in downtown Austin, the chief added.
Broderick is a former Travis County sheriff's detective who was charged with sexual assault of a child in June, NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin reported.
Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon on Sunday called the the triple killing a "domestic incident."
"The victims were all known to our suspect," Chacon added. "And so at this point, we do not think that this individual is out targeting random people to shoot them."
Elgin High School students Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick were two of the people killed on Sunday, district Assistant Superintendent Al A. Rodriguez said Monday.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.
If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.