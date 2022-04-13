A former Sherman Middle School teacher was recently sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey L. Walters, 53, of Sherman was recently sentenced to 100 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of knowingly and intentionally receiving child pornography.

In addition to the prison term, Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson also recommended that Walters receive mental health and sex offender treatment while in prison, according to court records.

Walters was indicted in September of 2021.

A news release from the school district at that time said Walters was a former teacher at Sherman Middle School and was place on leave on Aug. 26 after law enforcement notified the district of an ongoing investigation.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas back in 2021 said

Walters first came to the attention of law enforcement after he communicated with others about his interest in child pornography.

"Through a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations-Dallas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement obtained a laptop and cellular phone owned and used by Walters. Forensic analysis of the laptop revealed that Walters had received child pornography, using the Internet, on multiple dates. The child pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse," the release stated.

Walters was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Bob Jarvis according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Former Sherman Middle School teacher sentenced to federal prison