Former shift manager at local McDonald’s charged for sexually assaulting 15-year-old employee

A former manager at a local McDonald’s is behind bars for what police say he did with a young employee.

The alleged incident happened in the autumn of 2021 but the former shift manager, Daniel Bonet, 26, was taken into custody in the last few days.

The Aliquippa man was 24 at the time of the alleged assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old employee asked a co-worker for a ride home when Bonet interjected and offered to drive her.

The pair drove from the Moon Township McDonald’s to the nearby Walmart and had sex in the parking lot, the complaint states.

Court documents show the teen reported the incident to a nurse at a local hospital ten days later, telling her she’d been raped by her manager.

Bonet faces several charges including sexual assault and corruption of minors. He’s scheduled back in court on April 25.

