Former Shreveport Police Lieutenant charged with wire fraud for claiming unworked overtime

A former Shreveport Police Lieutenant has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced Friday afternoon that Jeffrey L. Peters, 55, has been indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 6, 2020, continuing through at least Jan. 19, 2021, Peters and others knowingly conspired to defraud the City of Shreveport out of funds which were designated to pay officers.

It continued by stating allegedly Peters claimed overtime for which he had not worked and received payments for unworked overtime under the Community-Based Crime Reduction Program (CBCR).

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown during a July 18, 2023, press conference where he announced the indictment of 24 defendants on fraud charges related to the CARES Act. The defendants in this indictment are all members or associates of a Shreveport street gang that refer to themselves as Step or Die or SOD.

The indictment also alleges that Peters and a fellow Shreveport Police Department officer obtained these funds by creating and submitting falsified reports of overtime to the department.

Peters allegedly submitted 50 false reports of overtime.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment further alleges that while Peters was claiming overtime, he was actually at various bars and restaurants in Shreveport and Bossier not working.

If convicted, Peters faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

