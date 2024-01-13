Former Shreveport Police Lieutenant pleads guilty to wire fraud

A former Shreveport Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in United States federal court.

On Jan. 12, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana announced that Jeffrey L. Peters, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud after attempting to defraud the Shreveport Police Department.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Peters was employed by the Shreveport Police Department as a lieutenant and was allowed to work overtime on the Community-Based CrimeReduction (CBCR) Program.

The CBCR is a grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) which pays officers at 1.5 times their normal hourly rate for overtime worked.

Information presented in court revealed that between January 2020 and January 2021, Peters and a fellow supervisor devised a plan to defraud the police department by claiming overtime for hours they had not worked.

Peters and his accomplice would each fill out and sign a Report of Overtime which stated they worked a specific time and date on the CBCR grant.

Peters would also create and submit an activity report that would falsely state that he and his accomplice were doing patrols in District 3, an area around police headquarters. In reality, they were not working overtime.

Peters submitted over 50 dates falsely claiming he worked overtime. Receiving a total of $13,084.74 in overtime that he was not entitled to receive.

Peters faces a sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Peters sentencing has been set for May 16, 2024.

