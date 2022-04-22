Former Shreveport Police officer arrested in connection with use of force incident

A former officer with the Shreveport Police Department has been arrested in connection with a use of force encounter.

Raheem Roque allegedly committed policy violations during a use of force encounter in late January 2022.

He was an officer with Shreveport Police Department for three years, starting his career in Feb. 2019.

Following a review of the incident by the supervisor, it was forwarded to the Violent Crimes Unit.

Chief Wayne Smith set a hearing to terminate Roque; however, he resigned prior to the hearing.

On April 21, Detectives obtained a warrant for Roque, charging him with one count of Malfeasance. His bond was set at $10,000.

He surrendered himself to authorities and was booked in the Caddo Parish Correctional Center.

