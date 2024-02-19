Former Simmons Pet Food site sold for $16.3 million

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former site for Simmons Pet Food changed hands for over $16 million recently, according to Talk Business & Politics.

The 58-acre property housing a 386,416-square-foot industrial building located in Siloam Springs was sold to Store Master Funding XXXII LLC, an affiliate of Store Capital Corp. of Scottsdale, Ariz., TB&P says.

Store Capital and Metacycle LLC, an affiliate of Arcane Capital Partners, entered a 20-year lease agreement.

Metacycle is a custom plastic injection molding company and will use the building as its primary manufacturing facility.

“We are excited about what the future holds for our new Siloam Springs facility and thankful for all parties involved in making this acquisition happen,” Arcane managing partner and CEO Michael Hickmon said. “This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers with a larger, more integrated, and more capable best-in-class facility.”

