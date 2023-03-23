Former Sioux Falls officer pleads no contest to assault charge, receives five-day sentence

A former Sioux Falls police officer will spend five days behind bars after pleading no contest to a simple assault charge.

Joseph Michael Larson, 33, received a 60-day sentence with all but five of those days suspended. He will also be eligible for work release. Conditions along with the sentence include no similar offenses, no violent or threatening behavior and 40 hours of community service.

The incident stems from July 2021, when Larson was working in his capacity as a Sioux Falls Police Department officer. Court documents say police body camera footage and in-car camera footage show Larson striking a man in handcuffs a number of times, including in the groin, while trying to secure a seatbelt around him in the back of a patrol car.

In a supplemental narrative, Larson said the man refused to sit in the patrol car and said he pushed down on the man's hip and upper pelvis area to no result. Larson went on to say he pushed down multiple times "forcefully in an attempt to try to get him to sit in the patrol car."

Documents also say Larson held and pushed the man's head against the cage for more than one minute. During the event, the man did not appear to strike, kick, headbutt or spit at officers. The man eventually had his three charges from the incident (refusing to leave property after notice, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer) dismissed by a prosecutor in September 2021.

After the incident, the man went to a local emergency room where he reported pain down his left side. The man also said his jaw swelled after the incident. No fractures or broken bones were discovered at the hospital.

An investigator from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed a defensive tactics instructor for SFPD who said that Larson’s strikes weren’t consistent with techniques Sioux Falls police officers are trained in.

On Jan. 6, 2022, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office announced the charges against Larson.

"Upon learning about Officer Larson's actions, he did not work another shift for the Sioux Falls Police Department and is again no longer a member of our department," Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said at a press briefing on Jan. 7, 2022.

