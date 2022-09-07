Former Sioux Falls police officer takes plea deal for enticement of minor

A former Sioux Falls police officer charged with sex crimes involving children has agreed to a plea deal in federal court.

Luke John Schauer, 28, was charged in February with attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to minors, according to court documents.

He agreed to a plea deal to have his charges dismissed if he pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The plea agreement was filed Tuesday.

Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet is punishable by a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence and a maximum of life, according to the plea agreement.

A sentencing date for Schauer has not been scheduled.

More facts come to light in Schauer's arrest

The factual basis statement signed by Schauer states the 28-year-old began online conversations with an undercover federal agent in January that lasted for weeks before his arrest.

During that time, Schauer believed he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl. He made comments to the undercover agent of his wanting to engage in sexual activity with her, according to court documents.

Schauer was arrested after a search warrant was executed Feb. 8 at Schauer's home in Sioux Falls, where law enforcement officers were able to match the portions of the bedroom to the Kik messenger photographs he sent to the undercover agent, according to court documents.

Schauer admitted during questioning with two FBI special agents he was aware he was communicating with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

