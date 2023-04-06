Former Sioux Falls police officer pleads guilty to 2 counts of child porn

CANTON – A former Sioux Falls police officer pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography Thursday morning inside a Lincoln County courtroom.

As part of the plea agreement, Matthew Alan Jock, 24, will have three of the five charges he was facing dropped. Another part of the plea agreement includes 15 years behind bars, with five years suspended. Jock was not sentenced as part of Thursday’s hearing.

Court documents say a CyberTip was received regarding a Kik Messenger account that contained video files that were suspected of depicting child pornography. Specifically, the CyberTip said the Kik Messenger account had sent several video files that depicted child pornography to other Kik Messenger users, according to court documents.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators discovered the Kik Messenger account tied to Jock's IP address sent at least five media files depicting child pornography to other users on the platform, according to court documents.

In a post-Miranda interview, Jock admitted to using the Kik Messenger account, according to court documents.

After Jock’s arrest on Feb. 17, 2022, Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Jon Thum and Mayor Paul TenHaken appeared at a daily police briefing. Thum said then Jock was no longer part of the force.

"I am deeply troubled and quite honestly angry to learn about the allegations involving former Sioux Falls Police officer Matthew Jock," TenHaken said at the February briefing.

His arrest came just a week after ex-Sioux Falls police officer Luke Schauer, who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

