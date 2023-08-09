Former SJC deputy sentenced to 10 years in jail for possession of child pornography

A former St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Wednesday. Michael Coraluzzo was facing a total of 12 charges of possession of child sexual abuse material. He was found guilty on 10 of the 12 charges.

Action News Jax first told you about this story when SJSO detectives arrested Coraluzzo following an investigation into his possession of child sexual material.

In the arrest report, the SJSO received a cyber tip on Dec. 28, 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was related to an upload of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The tip was reported by Google and advised that the user uploaded one image of possible CSAM.

After Coraluzzo’s information matched the information for the potential suspect on the cyber tip a search warrant was sent to Google.

More notes in the arrest report said that the subscriber information returned a positive match for Coraluzzo, which also matched the information provided on the cyber tip.

In Jan of 2023, Coraluzzo was interviewed at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. After waiving his constitutional rights, Coraluzzo “admitted to possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material.”

Coraluzzo was suspended from the sheriff’s office. During a search conducted as part of the investigation, an image of CSAM was found on his cell phone. After a search warrant was obtained, more graphic images and videos of children were found on the phone.

In total, 11 files showing 12 different children led to the arrest of Coraluzzo. All of the charges brought against him were considered second-degree felonies.

At the time of his arrest bail had been set at $120,000.

The former deputy had spent seven years with St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

