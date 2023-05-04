Former SNP spin doctor attacks ‘grotesque’ police raid on Sturgeon’s home

Murray Foote - stv/bbc

A former SNP spin chief has claimed the investigation into party finances may be a "wild goose chase" and has branded the police raid on Nicola Sturgeon's home a “grotesque circus”.

Murray Foote, who resigned as the SNP’s head of communications at Holyrood in March, said that he would be “willing to bet” that there would be no charges brought in the fraud investigation that has engulfed the party.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested last month and the Glasgow home he shares with the former first minister was extensively searched over two days, with a forensics-style tent erected on their front lawn. SNP headquarters in Edinburgh was also raided and Colin Beattie, who was party treasurer, was later arrested.

Mr Foote wrote in The Daily Record that it was “worth considering” whether Operation Branchform - the Police Scotland investigation - was a “wild goose chase” as he compared it to the failed Rangers FC prosecution.

“The authorities have previous for high-profile inquiries collapsing in scandal,” he wrote. “If they have spectacularly misjudged this one too, then the reputational cost will be far more substantial than the cash spent on manpower.

“By the way, I'm not criticising the investigation itself. If the police receive a complaint, it's their duty to investigate.

“Rather, it is the extraordinary manner in which Operation Branchform has been conducted which is concerning.

"The use of forensic tents and a whole platoon of plod at the house turned a routine process into a grotesque circus, compounded by the storming of SNP HQ.”

Mr Foote said he did not have inside information about the inquiry, and acknowledged that he may yet be proved wrong.

But he launched a defence of Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie, who were both released by police without charge pending further inquiries.

Mr Foote resigned as the SNP’s head of communications in March, after he issued incorrect denials to reports that the party had lost 30,000 members.

The scandal then brought down Mr Murrell, who resigned as SNP chief executive the following day, after accepting blame for the fiasco over membership figures.

Mr Foote said: “In Peter Murrell and Colin Beattie, two less likely master criminals you will struggle to meet. Firstly, Peter's loyalty to his wife is unquestionable.

“First Minister Sturgeon and her husband lived under crushingly intense scrutiny. It is inconceivable to me that Peter would so much as consider doing something dodgy lest it rebound and put his wife in jeopardy.

“Colin is no one's fool. He is a capable, cautious and diligent MSP who values his integrity. So I'm prepared to gamble the Foote £5 on no charges at the end of all this.

"Should that bet be a winner, then the police and Crown Office will find themselves together in a very deep hole.

'Heavy handed'

Last week, Noel Dolan, a former SNP special adviser to Ms Sturgeon, accused police of being “heavy handed” with their raid on her home.

Dozens of officers were seen entering and leaving the property, even searching the couple’s bins, barbeque and a garden shed.

The images have been linked to support for the SNP, and Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister, plummeting, according to polls.

Mr Dolan said: "I believe the police behaviour in the use of tents outside and invading the former first minister's home has been very heavy handed. It was completely over the top.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: "The SNP keep using former staff to try and discredit this police investigation - but they never offer up an explanation of how Scotland's party of government was allowed to become so corrupt."

A spokesman for the Crown Office said it will "continue to work with police in this ongoing investigation", adding: "It is standard practice that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the law officers."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

