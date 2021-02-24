Former Soap Lake Police reserve officer released from jail after DUI arrest

Feb. 24—PASCO — A former Soap Lake Police Department reserve officer who was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence while using a SLPD vehicle for unauthorized travel has been released from the Franklin County Jail.

Shane Jones, 49, of Moses Lake, posted a $20,000 bond Monday. He is restricted to Grant, Chelan, Benton and Franklin counties, cannot drive without a valid license and is prohibited from using alcohol.

Jones allegedly was driving under the influence Thursday night near Pasco and crashed into a ditch. He resisted when a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy attempted to arrest him, so people who had stopped to help Jones prior to the FCSO deputy's arrival assisted.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Tuesday Jones resigned from the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office in 2017, following an arrest for DUI in an incident near Brewster. Jones was under disciplinary review following the arrest, but resigned before the process was completed, Hawley said.

Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox said Tuesday the SLPD did background checks prior to Jones' joining the force as a reserve officer. At the time, Jones appeared to be free of substance abuse, Cox said.

"There were no veracity issues that we could come up with," Cox said. "Every indicator we had, he was rehabilitated and a productive member of society again."

Cox said Jones was recruited by the Criminal Justice Training Commission to talk about substance abuse among law enforcement officers.

There were no incidents, besides those from several years ago, involving Jones prior to his arrest Thursday, Cox said.

"He had a lot of good things going for him, and we just couldn't see this coming," Cox said.

In a post on SLPD social media, Cox said Jones was authorized to use the SLPD vehicle only during working hours.

"Obviously we didn't approve of the usage," he said Tuesday.

Jones had a dog with him Thursday night, which was not injured when he crashed into a ditch. Hawley said the dog was Jones' former K9 partner Bosco. Jones allegedly tried to release the dog from the car Thursday night in an attempt to help him.

Cox said Jones was attempting to recertify Bosco, but the process wasn't completed.

The SLPD requested Jones' law enforcement officer certification be revoked, Cox said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.