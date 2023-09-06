Terror suspect escapes Wandsworth prison

A prisoner accused of terror offences has escaped from Wandsworth prison in a lorry, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old serving member of the British Army who is awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences.

He is slim, 6ft 2ins and has short brown hair. Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red, white chequered trousers and brown steel capped boots, police said.

He is “most likely” still in the London area.

Wandsworth Prison is a Category B jail that was built in the 1850s and is one of the largest prisons in the UK with around 1,500 inmates.

In 2019 a remand prisoner escaped while awaiting transfer for a court appearance and in 2011 remand prisoner, Neil Moore, escaped after creating a fake email account and contacting the prison authorising his release.

The most high-profile escapee from Wansdworth was Ronnie Biggs, the Great Train Robber, who climbed over a wall in 1965 whilst serving a 30-year sentence.

Two years later he fled to Brazil and remained on the run until 2001, when he returned to the UK.

Mr Khalife was initially held at Belmarsh Prison but was later transferred to Wandsworth Prison in south London.

Social media pages say he joined the Army in September 2018 and describes his computing skills as help desk implementation, Random Access Memory (RAM) systems, information technology and system administration.

He was stationed at the MoD’s Beacon Barracks. This is home to the Royal Corps of Signals 1st Signal Brigade; the Defence Electronics Agency, the RAF Joint Helicopter Command’s Tactical Supply Wing and No 22 Group air force cadets.

Mr Khalife, who was a serving member of the British Army and worked as a computer network engineer, was arrested in January and accused of planting a fake bomb at an RAF base.

He was charged with offences relating to two alleged incidents at RAF Stafford in Beaconside in August 2021 and January of this year.

The 21-year-old was accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information “about an individual who was or had been a member of His Majesty’s forces which was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” on August 2 2021. This is contrary to section 58A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The second charge alleges he committed a “bomb hoax” by placing an article with intent on or before January 2 this year.

According to court documents Mr Khalife allegedly placed “three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”, contrary to section 51 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Mr Khalife, who grew up in west London, had initially been arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of a separate offence and was bailed.

He was then rearrested in January and charged with the terrorism offences following an investigation by Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody, ahead of a trial.

An all-ports alert has been issued because of fears that he could seek to flee the country, The Telegraph understands.

This means Border Force is scaling up checks to ensure Khalife does not escape.

Cdr Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

It is understood Khalife escaped hidden in a lorry just leaving the prison just after 7am on Wednesday morning.

Khalife has links to Kingston upon Thames, in London, the Met Police said.

We are urgently appealing to trace Daniel Khalife, who escaped from Wandsworth Prison this morning.



He has links to #Kingston - police efforts to trace him are ongoing. He should not be approached.



If you have info on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting CAD 1631/06SEP23 pic.twitter.com/Q7B9uKV9uJ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 6, 2023

Khalife is not thought to be a significant threat but police are urging the public not to approach him.

Police said that anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately and quote the reference CAD 1631/06SEP23.

