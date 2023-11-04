Former soldier charged, threatened to kill military personnel at San Bernardino County base

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Northern California man was charged with a felony offense for allegedly posting videos online of himself threatening to kill multiple military personnel at the Fort Irwin Army base in San Bernardino County, according to officials.

Christian Ernest Beyer of Petaluma was charged with interstate threats, a crime that carries a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison, authorities said.

The 41-year-old is an army veteran himself, formerly stationed at Fort Irwin.

On Oct. 30, Beyer allegedly posted a YouTube video where he threatened to kill specific military personnel at the base.

"I had a great life, and I will…die for what I believe in. If you come to…get me and you have a…uniform on, you're an enemy and I will not look at you as anything else," Beyer allegedly said in the video. "I will…fight you 'til I take you down."

That same day, Beyer allegedly approached a group of elderly people in Mendocino County, when he brandished a knife, got in his car, and sped toward the group. According to officials, Beyer drove his car approximately 13 feet off the street in the direction of the group.

When law enforcement confronted Beyer, he fled. He was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 1 at his father's Sonoma County home.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.