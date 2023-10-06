Former soldier indicted for trying to share classified information with China

A former Army sergeant was indicted on Friday for allegedly trying to share classified information with China.

Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, was charged with two felony counts related to his retention of national defense information and attempts to share the classified information, according to the Justice Department (DOJ).

Schmidt’s last duty post was at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) near Tacoma, Wash., the DOJ said.

“Individuals entrusted with national defense information have a continuing duty to protect that information beyond their government service and certainly beyond our borders,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said in the release. “The National Security Division is committed to identifying and holding accountable those who violate that duty.”

The defendant was an active-duty soldier “from January 2015 to January 2020,” according to case records. His primary assignment, reportedly part of the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion at JBLM, gave him access to secret and top secret information.

“After his separation from the military, Schmidt allegedly reached out to the Chinese Consulate in Turkey and later, the Chinese security services via email offering information about national defense information,” the DOJ release said. “In March 2020, Schmidt traveled to Hong Kong and allegedly continued his efforts to provide Chinese intelligence with classified information he obtained from his military service.”

“He allegedly retained a device that allows for access to secure military computer networks and offered the device to Chinese authorities to assist them in efforts to gain access to such networks,” the release continued. “Schmidt remained in China, primarily Hong Kong, until this week when he scheduled to fly to San Francisco. He was arrested at the airport.”

The FBI and U.S. Army are continuing to investigate the case, according to DOJ.

If convicted, Schmidt could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge and a $250,000 fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.