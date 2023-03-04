Former soldier sentenced to 45 years for planning ‘jihadist attack’ on his Army unit

3
Jared Gans
·2 min read

A former soldier was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday for planning a “jihadist attack” on his fellow soldiers in his Army unit.

A Justice Department (DOJ) release states 24-year-old Ethan Melzer, a man from Louisville, Ky., pleaded guilty in June to trying to murder U.S. service members, providing and attempting to provide material support for terrorists and illegally transmitting national defense information.

Court documents state Melzer planned the attack in the days before being deployed to Turkey and sent details about his unit like its location, movements and security, to a white supremacist, neo-Nazi, pro-jihadist group called the Order of the Nine Angles.

The release states Melzer is a member of the organization, which spreads antisemitic and Satanic beliefs, pushes for violence to end Western civilization and has expressed support for Nazis like Adolf Hitler and Islamic jihadists like Osama bin Laden.

Melzer joined the Army around 2018 in an effort to infiltrate it as a member of the order, according to the DOJ.

After the Army told Melzer around May 2020 that he was going to be reassigned to a unit scheduled for foreign deployment, he gave information about the unit to the organization, using an encrypted messaging application to plan an attack on the other soldiers in the unit, per the department.

The release states Melzer and his co-conspirators referred to what they were planning as a “jihadi attack” that was meant to cause a “mass casualty” event.

Those involved also passed messages on to a purported member of al-Qaed, according to the DOJ. Melzer additionally promised to give members of his organization photos of the facility and the frequency of radio communications once he arrived at the base.

The release states Melzer said he was willing to die in the attack because “another 10 year war in the Middle East would definitely leave a mark” and the attack would further the organization’s goals. He told his co-conspirators that he deleted some messages in their communications because the plan would be treason.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Army soldier who plotted 'jihadi attack' on fellow service members sentenced to prison

    A former Army soldier was sentenced to 45 years in prison for plotting with a neo-Nazi, Satanist, pro-jihadi group to attack his own military unit.

  • Records show suspect in TV attack had many juvenile arrests

    A 19-year-old suspect charged in last week’s fatal shootings of a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman was arrested at age 15 for battering a high school student

  • On FISA reauthorization, intel leaders combat growing mistrust in Congress

    The Justice Department this week ignited its lobbying effort with a hesitant Congress to secure renewal of a spy tool that has become one of its most controversial surveillance authorities. The provision of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is set to expire in December, prompting authorities to eagerly promote the need for Section 702 of…

  • Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to assaulting former DC officer Fanone, taking his badge

    A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection pleaded guilty to charges stemming from him assaulting former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone and taking his badge. A court filing states that 37-year-old Thomas Sibick admitted to “forcibly removing” a badge and radio from Fanone while the then-Metropolitan Police Department officer…

  • How The Weeknd climbed from indie music anonymity to being one of the world's biggest pop stars

    The Weeknd, or Abel Tesfaye, went from uploading songs anonymously on YouTube to breaking Spotify records with 100 million monthly listeners.

  • US soldier Ethan Melzer, described as 'the enemy within,' sentenced for jihadist plot

    Ethan Melzer, the former Army private described as "the enemy within" because he plotted with a Satanic neo-Nazi group known as O9A to kill fellow soldiers, was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison. Melzer, 24, pleaded guilty last June to three counts: aiding and abetting the attempt to murder U.S. service members, providing material support and resources to terrorists, and illegally transmitting national defense information. The charges accused him of attempting to plan a jihadist attack on his Army unit in the days leading up to a deployment to Turkey, by sending sensitive details to other members of the U.K.-based Order of the Nine Angles, known as O9A.

  • Suspect arrested for shooting NJ State Trooper

    New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin gives an update on the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting a New Jersey State Trooper early Thursday morning.

  • Washington St. stuns No. 20 Colorado for Pac-12 title berth

    Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and seventh-seeded Washington State stunned No. 20 Colorado 61-49 Friday night to earn a berth in the Pac-12 Conference championship game for the first time in program history. The Cougars will face fifth-seeded UCLA in Sunday's title game. Washington State, which set a program record with its 22nd win, shut down the third-seeded Buffaloes early, building a 20-6 lead in the second quarter.

  • Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South

    Trucker Tim Chelette has been making the same twice-daily drive for 16 years hauling empty whiskey barrels from Louisville, Kentucky, to the Jack Daniels distillery in Tennessee, yet his workday keeps getting longer due to time lost in Nashville traffic. Although trucks wouldn't be eligible for the pay-to-use express lanes Republican Gov. Bill Lee is advocating for some of Tennessee's most-congested highways, Chelette supports them because he thinks enough drivers in the fast-growing state capital would take advantage to benefit everyone. “They're going to have to do something,” said Chelette, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who gets paid by distance, not time — even when his 245-mile (394-kilometer) return trip to the Lynchburg distillery spikes by an hour or more during afternoon rush.

  • Hostages taken by anti-oil firm protesters in Colombia are freed

    A group of 88 police officers and employees of oil firm Emerald Energy taken hostage in Colombia amid a deadly protest against the company have been freed, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday. On Thursday, a police officer and a civilian were killed during the violent protest in Caqueta province.

  • MLB Betting: Top long-shot picks for 2023 Cy Young awards

    Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals who he's throwing his chips on at AL and NL Cy Young.

  • Special Operations Forces commander visits Bakhmut, comments on town's defense

    Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Viktor Khorenko visited Bakhmut to observe the work of units defending the town, the Command of the Special Operations Forces said on Facebook on March 4.

  • Explosive found in checked luggage at Pennsylvania airport, man in custody

    An explosive device was found in a checked piece of luggage at Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday, according to a criminal complaint. The passenger, Mark Muffley of Lansford, Pennsylvania, is now in FBI custody, officials said. Muffley, 40, was set to take an Allegiant flight from eastern Pennsylvania to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

  • Belarusian officials claim everything is fine with A-50 and publish "fresh videos", but Belaruski Hajun media denies it

    The pool of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus continues to claim that everything is fine with the A-50 military aircraft and it even escorted Alexander Lukashenko's aircraft, although the military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun reported that the Russian aircraft flew to Taganrog, Russia, for repairs.

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Ukrainians say they were pressured to register babies as Russian during occupation

    The moment her grand-daughter was born, Olha Lukina, 65, rushed to a registry office. It was one of the last still providing Ukrainian citizenship for newborns in the southern city of Kherson which was then under Russian occupation. Baby Kateryna became Ukraine's newest citizen that day in May, born into one of the country's darkest times.

  • Businessman Perry Johnson announces 2024 presidential bid

    Republican businessman Perry Johnson has announced his long-shot bid for president. Johnson, who tried to run for Michigan governor last year but was deemed by the state’s elections bureau to have filed thousands of fraudulent nominating signatures, announced his White House candidacy to a group of supporters on Thursday night, his campaign said. Hours earlier, he had spoken at the opening day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington, D.C.

  • Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison for murders

    A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The sentence issued Friday carries no chance of parole or early release. (March 3)

  • Gun rights advocate asks DeSantis whether he supports open carry. ‘Yeah, absolutely.’

    The Florida director of Gun Owners of America asked Gov. Ron DeSantis the question at a book tour stop and recorded it.

  • 200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses General Staff

    About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses.