Former soldier stabs wife 17 times because she went ‘on and on’ at him

Diana Dafter, 36, died from a single stab wound to the heart - Northamptonshire Police/SWNS

A former soldier claimed he stabbed his wife 17 times in a fatal attack because she “went on and on” at him, a court has heard.

Phillip Dafter, 32, is accused of murdering his wife, Diana, 36, at their flat in Northampton on October 7 last year.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Dafter flew into a rage after claiming he had been “driven to it”, after the couple rowed about getting an MOT for their car, as well as him messaging another woman and his previous infidelities, jurors were told.

Dafter then bought knives from a supermarket, stabbed himself in the stomach and boarded a train to London, telling a conductor that he was “evil and a bad man”.

During the train journey, he also sent a group WhatsApp message, saying: “Boys and D. Going to jail. I have killed Diana Dafter today.”

Dafter was arrested at London’s Euston Station and taken to hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

He later told British Transport Police officers that he had killed his wife, before officers discovered her body at the property in Lawrence Court.

Dafter has admitted manslaughter, but denies murder.

The court heard Dafter and Diana were both born in Malawi. After finishing school in Africa, they both moved to the UK, where they met and got married.

Marriage deteriorated

Dafter had spent some time in the British Army, becoming a bus driver and then a HGV driver after his discharge.

The court heard that in the months prior to Diana’s death, the couple’s marriage had deteriorated, as Dafter became depressed and dissatisfied with family life.

Gordon Aspden, prosecuting, told the court that the atmosphere of resentment worsened when Diana discovered her husband had been texting a younger woman in Malawi.

She accused Dafter of betraying her and brought up his previous infidelities. By September 2022, the couple were on the verge of divorce, jurors heard.

CCTV footage was shown to the court of Diana leaving and returning to her flat on the morning of Friday, October 7, the last time she was seen alive.

The court heard that Dafter stabbed his wife repeatedly with a knife, so hard that the blade broke off from the handle.

A post-mortem carried out two days later, at Leicester Royal Infirmary, found that Diana died from a single stab wound to the heart.

‘Terrifying final ordeal’

She had a total of 17 stab wounds and cuts on her fingers, suggesting she tried to defend herself by pushing the blade away during the attack, it was said.

At this point of the hearing, Dafter began to weep in the dock, holding a tissue to his face as his shoulders began to shake.

Mr Aspden said: “This must have been a terrifying final ordeal for that woman.”

The court heard that at about 9.20am, Dafter left the house and began walking to his car when he bumped into a neighbour, with whom he exchanged pleasantries.

The neighbour described Dafter to police as being his “normal, happy, smiley self”.

CCTV footage shown to jurors showed Dafter driving his Range Rover to a nearby ASDA store and purchasing a set of kitchen knives.

The supermarket assistant who served Dafter, giving evidence in court, described Dafter as “quite a nice chap” and “very pleasant”.

CCTV footage showed Dafter returning to his flat, in which Diana still lay dead, where he drank whisky before stabbing himself several times.

He then drove to Northampton Railway Station and bought a ticket to Euston, where he stayed on the train after other commuters left.

A conductor came along to help Dafter, who was unsteady on his feet, on to the platform and Dafter told him he wanted to speak to the police.

When the conductor asked him why, Dafter replied: “I am evil and a bad man,” the court heard.

‘A moment of madness’

The jury was told that after being arrested, Dafter told a psychiatrist he knew what he had done, and that he had been driven to it by his wife “going on and on” at him.

Dafter described killing his wife as “a moment of madness that I will have to live with for the rest of my life”.

He said that he and Diana had argued that morning over their car’s MOT, and he recalled his wife telling him that she would forgive him as he attacked her.

Dafter later gave two “no comment” interviews to police and he was charged with murder.

The court heard that David Nathan, defending, will seek to argue loss of control and diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.