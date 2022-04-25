Former Somerset DA Thomas jailed on assault allegation dating back to May 2021; awaiting trial on sexual assault charges

Apr. 25—SALIX, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was jailed on Monday, accused of punching a woman during a May 15, 2021, FaceTime call while in a moving vehicle, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Thomas, 36, of Windber, with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Thomas already faces sexual assault, indecent assault and strangulation charges, among others, accused of unlawfully entering a Windber woman's home with alcohol in September and sexually assaulting her. He is awaiting trial in that unrelated case.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers said they became aware of the alleged assault on April 9, 2022.

A witness came forward reporting that she witnessed the assault on FaceTime. The witness told police she saw Thomas punching another woman at least 10 times in the head and face.

The witness used an iPhone to locate the other woman and determined that Thomas and the woman were inside a moving vehicle in Johnstown.

The witness told police she left her Westmoreland County residence to help, and shouted, "I can see you, Jeff! I can see you hitting her," the affidavit said.

Thomas allegedly looked at the phone and hung up.

A short time later, the woman received a call from Thomas, who said: "Nothing happened. You don't know what you saw. She's drunk," the affidavit said.

While driving to Windber, the witness called the woman's phone multiple times with no results, she told police.

The witness drove to a home in Windber, where she reportedly found the alleged victim with bruises on her face and arms. The witness took photos of the woman's injuries.

Thomas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and committed to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Patrick Schulte, senior deputy attorney general.