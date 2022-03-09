Former Somerset police chief announces bid to unseat Sheriff Hodgson

SOMERSET — Former Somerset Police Chief George McNeil announced his candidacy in the Bristol County Sheriff’s Democrat race on Tuesday, making him the third Democratic candidate looking to unseat incumbent Republican Thomas Hodgson.

McNeil will likely be joining Democrat candidates Nick Bernier, a Fall River-based attorney, and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in September’s Democratic primary in an attempt to knock out Hodgson, who has served as Bristol County sheriff since 1997.

“I have the experience and background to manage people, run a budget and I know how to staff and I know how to motivate people of the same culture and I think that makes me stand out more than the other candidates,” said McNeil.

As the president of the Bristol County Chiefs of Police Association for over three years, McNeil said he encountered complaints from local law enforcement about the lack of response from the Bristol County Sheriff’s department on issues that they had with the agency.

He said as sheriff he will work to reduce the recidivism rate, implement more programming to help inmates acquire vocational skills, help inmates to receive more and better mental health care and addiction services.

“There are a lot with addiction problems with alcohol and or drugs, but they need help and if you do then they won’t be reoffending,” said McNeil.

The 37-year law enforcement veteran said he will also work to increase staffing levels at the prison.

“I don’t see things improving if [Hodgson] remains in office,” said McNeil.

McNeil resigned from his position as Somerset police chief in April 2021 two weeks after the then two-member Board of Selectman indicated they would not be renewing the police chief’s contract without offering a reason in public.

Before his appointment as Somerset police chief, McNeil worked as a lieutenant in the Randolph police department. He continues to work for the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission in standards and training and was an adjunct professor for Bridgewater State University for 11 years.

